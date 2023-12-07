Taiwan: The 'God Flower' vanishing because of climate change

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Taiwan: The 'God Flower' vanishing because of climate change

From BBC

Published58 minutes ago

Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

Image source, Zhuang Xin-ran/BBC

By Nuala McGovernBBC NewsDay presenter

In the misty mountains of Alishan in central Taiwan, there is a flower that is said to be a gateway to the gods.

The Dendrobium orchid, or golden grass orchid, grows in clumps of between 10 and 20 on glossy green canes. A yellow flower with a velvety orange-fringed centre, it is beautiful but odourless. To the indigenous Tsou people, it is known simply as the God Flower.

“My tribe has to have the God Flower for our ceremonies. Otherwise, God won’t be able to find us,” says tribal elder Gao Desheng.

It was once found in abundance, flowering outside Tsou homes. But now the Tsou venture ever deeper and higher into the mountainous forests surrounding them in search of it. Sometimes, they even scale trees to find the God Flower.

The tribe is convinced that climate change is to blame for this. The winter must be cold enough – below about 12C – for the buds to form, so they can bloom in the spring. The flowers mostly grow in warm temperate climates at altitudes of 800 to 1,800m (5,900ft).

However based on local temperature data from the Alishan Weather Station, the environmental group Greenpeace says that minimum temperatures in autumn and winter have gradually increased over the past 10 years.

It estimates that as a result of global warming, the average November temperature at the Alishan station will rise from the current 12-14C, to 14-16C by 2050.

Image source, Zhuang Xin-ran/BBC<div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-11r1m41-RichTextComponentWrapper

Read the full article

Tags:

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment