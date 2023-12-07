Thailand tries nature-based water management to adapt to climate change

Water is essential for all forms of life. It also underpins food security, economic prosperity and public health. This is especially so in Thailand, a country transited by some of Southeast Asia’s mightiest watercourses and whose growing national economy depends heavily on irrigated crops like rice. But as climate change continues to bring extreme weather events that exacerbate floods and droughts, Thailand’s farmers, communities and policymakers are facing the challenge of how to manage water sustainably. One promising avenue is leveraging nature’s own capacity to mitigate the consequences of extreme weather by encouraging natural processes in Thailand’s abundant rivers, floodplains and watershed forests. Such ecosystem-based adaptations or nature-based solutions are increasingly being promoted worldwide as ways to address the climate crisis while enhancing the resilience of biodiversity, ecosystems and communities. With the latest assessment of the Global Climate Risk Index ranking Thailand among the world’s top 10 countries most at risk of climate change, authorities and communities are trialing nature-based approaches in several parts of the country, and they’re increasingly reflected in national policy and planning instruments. “Some challenges, such as achieving the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals or dealing with climate uncertainty, cannot be fully addressed without nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based adaptation playing an important part,” Aksara Putthividiya, associate professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, told Mongabay in an interview. A new report, led by researchers based at five Thai universities, synthesizes data gathered between 2020 and 2022 on two ecosystems-based approaches to water management in Thailand: recreating seminatural floodplains;…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay