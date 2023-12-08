Community tropical forest management linked to social & environmental benefits: Study

A recent peer-reviewed study finds that community tropical forest management is a predictor of multiple positive outcomes, both socially and for the environment. According to the paper, published in Nature Climate Change, forest patches in tropical regions across Africa, Asia and Latin America that are managed by rural and Indigenous communities are associated with improved outcomes for carbon storage, biodiversity and forest livelihoods. The 314 tropical forests analyzed in the study were forest patches in rural areas surrounded by agricultural lands, pastoral grazing areas and human settlements. “It’s these forest patches that we have tried to study because globally when we talk of restoration and conservation, a lot of targets are focused on such forests in mixed-used rural landscapes,” says Harry Fischer, lead author of the study and senior lecturer at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. The authors used a data set from the International Forestry Resources and Institutions (IFRI), a research program with substantial information on local institutions and forestry interventions, to collect data on community-managed forests in these mixed-use landscapes. Using these data, the authors compared the forest patches used and managed by Indigenous peoples and local communities in 15 tropical countries. The three outcomes analyzed in the study were carbon sequestered in above-ground biomass, biodiversity and livelihood contributions to people. “We have measures for above-ground biomass that is a proxy for carbon [sequestration], tree species richness, which is a proxy for biodiversity, and contributions for rural livelihoods, measured through the proportion of rural benefits for fuel,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay