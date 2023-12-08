COP28: Five reasons for optimism on climate

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by bad news about climate change. Even for those of us used to covering it every day as journalists, it can sometimes seem relentless.
Of course we are right to worry. This year will be the warmest twelve months in 125,000 years, scientists say, as its impacts hit home in every corner of the Earth.
But as delegates try to reach a deal at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, there are some real reasons to be optimistic too. Here’s a look at some of them:
On streets and in estates all over the UK, there’s a silent solar insurgency going on.
Every month this year around 17,000 houses added solar panels right across Britain.
Even in parts of the UK not known for their sunny days, homeowners are sticking the silicon to their roofs; about 8% of homes on the Isle of Angelsey in north Wales are now powered by solar, in Aberdeenshire, it’s close to 6%.
Driving this boom is cost – solar is not just the cheapest form of electricity now, according to some it is the cheapest in history.
It’s not just people putting up panels in an orderly way, according to Jenny Chase, a solar expert from BloombergNEF, we’re seeing a growing amount of “balcony solar” as well.
“You literally just put your solar module somewhere maybe on your balcony, maybe