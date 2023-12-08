Deforestation falls for 8th straight month in the Amazon rainforest, but rises in the cerrado

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has decreased for the eighth consecutive month, despite the region being affected by a severe drought. According to the latest data from Brazil’s National Space Research Institute (INPE), forest clearing in November totaled 201 square kilometers. This brings the cumulative loss for the past twelve months in Earth’s largest rainforest to 5,206 square kilometers, which is 51% less than the figure recorded during the same period last year. Since January 2023, deforestation has reached 4,977 square kilometers, marking a 50% reduction compared to last year’s data. Deforestation alert data from INPE’s DETER system for Jan 1-Nov 30 since 2009. Monthly and 12-month- moving average data for deforestation alert data from Imazon’s SAD system and INPE’s DETER system. Imazon is a Brazilian NGO that independently monitors deforestation. The decline in deforestation has persisted despite one of the most severe droughts ever recorded in the Amazon. This drought has led to the drying up of rivers, contributed to widespread forest die-off, and created conditions conducive to the spread of fires in the region. As a result of the crisis, remote communities have been stranded, air pollution has intensified, and food security has been compromised, as reported by local sources. However, while deforestation in the Amazon rainforest has decreased, it has continued to escalate in the cerrado—a tropical savanna located to the south and east of the Amazon. In November, deforestation in the cerrado amounted to 572 square kilometers, bringing the total loss over the past year to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

