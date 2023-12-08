Japanese butterflies take flight by integrating human communities in their conservation

Since the last ice age, a butterfly species called the Reverdin’s blue (Plebejus argyrognomon, known as miyamashijimi in Japanese), has survived in Japan’s grasslands maintained by human agricultural activities. But as the country’s population ages and leaves the countryside, letting the seminatural grasslands change to forests, the butterfly is now endangered. For the past five years, a small agrarian town called Iijima in Nagano prefecture has partnered with researchers from the University of Tokyo to bring the butterfly back from the brink. The key to their efforts lies in a traditional Japanese landscape called satoyama, a mosaic of various ecosystems such as rice paddies, grasslands, woodlands and human activities integrating communities with the natural world. Through these landscapes, humans have historically maintained a reciprocal relationship with native plants and animals over generations – the miyamashijimi among them. Male and female miyamashijimi gathered on an indigo flower. Image courtesy of Todai University. “In order to conserve species adapted to human-managed landscapes like the satoyama, we need to strike a balance between overuse and underuse,” said Tadashi Miyashita, a professor at the University of Tokyo (Todai) who initiated the partnership with Iijima. “For so long, humans have been concerned with overuse of the environment, but underuse is also a problem.” Since the fossil fuel revolution, satoyama landscapes have become increasingly abandoned and underused in Japan as imports of food and energy from abroad decreased local demand, threatening biological diversity on a national scale. Similar trends echo throughout the northern Mediterranean, particularly in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay