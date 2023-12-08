NGOs at COP28 demand Vietnam free climate advocates before it gets energy funding

Environmental groups at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai have demanded that Vietnam release imprisoned climate advocates and guarantee protections for civil society before a Western-backed deal to finance its energy transition moves forward. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh unveiled Vietnam’s resource mobilization plan for a “just energy transition partnership” at the summit on Dec. 1 while flanked by the president of the European Commission and the U.K.’s secretary of state for energy security and net zero. An emerging manufacturing hub, Vietnam pledged in its JETP agreement last December to peak its greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 rather than 2035 and get 47% of its energy from renewables that same year. The new plan explains the policies and financing Vietnam will need to do that, including a list of hydropower, solar, wind and coal plants it will build. A Dec. 6 press conference organized by climate advocacy group 350.org questioned how the $15.5 billion JETP between Vietnam and G7 countries can be truly “just” when six leading voices on this issue have been imprisoned by the communist regime in the past two years. Hanoi is trying to suppress criticism of the JETP, which fails to set a timeline for the closure of coal power plants, activists said. “We need to have just energy transition to tackle the climate crisis, but you cannot have an energy transition when you have defenders and civil society unable to participate in decision-making,” Shruti Suresh of Global Witness said at the press conference. “And it’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

