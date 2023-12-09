COP28: Tuvalu negotiator flies 8,000 miles to save home

From BBC
The UN climate talks start haggling over how protect the oceans on Saturday – and one woman will be closely watching.
Mervina Paueli, 25, has come to Dubai to negotiate a future for her home, Tuvalu – a group of low-lying Pacific islands.
We owe the oceans a lot – by absorbing heat, they protect us from the full cost of global warming.
If this summit agrees to slash fossil fuel use, oceans could be a big winner.
This is Mervina’s first COP summit – she was in the air for 24 hours, flying from Fiji to Hong Kong before finally landing here in the United Arab Emirates.
“We all have that umbilical cord attachment to our lands. Anything for my country is worth it,” she says.
As a negotiator with Tuvalu’s team, she belongs to a club no-one wants to join – a community facing a wipe-out of home and history.
“The numbers are not looking good for Tuvalu. Picturing it just not being there anymore makes me feel really sad,” she says.
She talks about the island’s white sands and beautiful clear waters lying either side of her family home.
Sea levels are 0.15 metres higher than 30 years ago, with an average increase rate of 5mm a year. That increase is expected to speed up and by 2050 the sea will be be 20cm higher than it is today.
The islanders’ culture, history and
