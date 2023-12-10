Coral reef: How divers are using antibiotics to save sick corals

From BBC
If Reginald Beckford had been told a few years ago that he would later make a living as a scuba diving instructor, he would probably have laughed.
A long-held fear of sharks meant he preferred to keep his feet firmly on dry land.
That is until he saw what lay beneath the ocean’s surface.
Today, the 32-year-old is not just enabling others to experience the underwater world; he is playing a key role in helping protect the planet’s third-largest barrier reef from the deadliest coral sickness ever recorded.
Reginald is part of a team of ardent reef protectors in the Turks and Caicos Islands which, in 2019, became the seventh Caribbean country confirmed as being affected by stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD).
Almost a decade after it first appeared off the coast of Florida, the malady has spread like wildfire and is now known to be present in 28 nations across the region.
It was while working as a night watchman on a dive boat that Reginald was encouraged to venture into the water.
“The first time I went scuba diving it was surreal, it was like a different world,” he recalls. “Once I saw what we had down there, I wanted to help preserve it in any way I could.”
25%of the world’s marine species are dependent on coral reefs at some point in their life cycle
