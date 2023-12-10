Fossil fuels: Can humanity really kick its addiction?

From BBC
Published21 minutes ago
We are about to pass a civilisational milestone, say forecasters.
In the next few years we will pass ‘peak’ fossil fuels – it may have already happened.
It will mean the world has reached its maximum use of coal, oil and gas and demand will begin to decline.
It is an incredible achievement and something we should be celebrating far more enthusiastically, but it also raises crucial questions.
Will the transition to a new clean energy system happen quickly, or will we fry the planet first?
That’s what the huge UN climate conference in Dubai is really about.
And, we may be reaching the peak, but the fossil fuel mountain is much higher than most of us realise.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), a respected world authority on the subject, predicts global fossil fuel use will peak in 2025, even if governments don’t introduce any new climate policies. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called this an “historic turning point”.
What kind of a challenge do we face?
The legendary academic and expert on the role of energy in human society Vaclav Smil, explained to me once that energy isn’t just another input in the global economy, like steel, innovation or information
