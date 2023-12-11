A community-led strategy to save Brazil’s dry forests from desertification

UAUÁ, Bahia, Brazil — In the backlands of northern Bahia state, nobody ever thought about putting up a fence in the woods. According to the tradition that governs fundo de pasto communities, the Caatinga dry forest belongs to everyone: Everything there, from trees to cactuses, should remain freely accessible. That’s what a fundo de pasto (“back pasture”) precisely is: a shared expanse of native vegetation, preserved over generations, where community members collectively tend to their goats, gather fruits and harvest herbs. It has always been like that in Lages das Aroeiras, a community close to the town of Uauá. Until the Caatinga began to die. “The Caatinga has died a lot,” says Waldemar Cardoso da Silva, 75, under the shade of one of the rare centuries-old imburana trees (Commiphora leptophloeos) still standing in Lages das Aroeiras. Same story for the baraúnas (Schinopsis brasiliensis), the quixabeiras (Sideroxylon obtusifolium), even the aroeiras (Astronium urundeuva), the ones that give the place its name. “You have to walk a lot to find one.” All of them are large trees, “the kinds that hover” as Waldemar defines them, with canopies so lush that spotting one house from another was nearly impossible due to the leafy Caatinga of older times. When Waldemar, a resident of Lages das Aroeiras since he was born, speaks of a dead Caatinga, it’s presumed that what existed before was a living Caatinga — which challenges the prevailing logic that this rugged territory in northeastern Brazil is a hostile land averse to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay