Activists slam ‘independent’ probe by Indonesian palm oil giant into violations

JAKARTA — Environmental activists have slammed one of Indonesia’s biggest palm oil producers for a report that they say glosses over its alleged violations and ignores concerns raised by local communities. One of the chief accusations against PT Astra Agro Lestari (AAL) is that three of its subsidiaries have illegally claimed or occupied more than 6,700 hectares (16,700 acres) of land in Central Sulawesi and West Sulawesi provinces without obtaining the free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) of local communities. An eight-month investigation commissioned by AAL and carried out by independent consultancy Eco Nusantara was expected to address this matter, but the ensuing report has instead fallen far short, according to critics. “AAL’s new verification report conspicuously does not mention FPIC even once,” said Jeff Conant, senior international forests program manager at Friends of the Earth US. “Yet, FPIC is the critical factor for distinguishing between legitimate land acquisition and land grabbing.” Instead, the investigation focused on proving whether the communities in the area had legal permits over their land that overlaps with AAL’s concessions. This produced biased and inaccurate findings, said Uli Arta Siagian, forest and plantation campaign manager at Walhi, Indonesia’s biggest environmental NGO. “The investigation demanded communities show documentation for their land claims, while not requiring the same level of proof from AAL,” she said. “This completely ignores the power asymmetries between rural communities and powerful companies, as well as ignores the complicated reality of land rights recognition in Indonesia.” Local and Indigenous communities have persisted throughout the Indonesian…This article was originally published on Mongabay

