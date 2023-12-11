COP28: Climate mums make themselves heard in halls of power

From BBC
Published16 minutes ago
With the COP28 climate talks drawing to a close, three mothers from different continents tell the BBC how their love for their children has motivated them to take their arguments to the people in power.
For the past week, in the sweltering heat of Dubai, Aydah Akao has been on a singular mission.
For her personally, there are five reasons the world needs to act far more urgently on climate change: her children. Four are at home in the Solomon Islands, and she is pregnant with the fifth.
“My children are so afraid,” Mrs Akao tells the BBC. Rising sea levels are more than just lines on a chart for her family. It means their home, and heritage, are at risk of disappearing beneath the waves.
COP28 is her first UN climate summit, but as she marches around the vast Expo 2020 venue, she’s not alone.
Mothers from across the world have joined forces at the summit in Dubai to ensure their voices are heard by the heads of state and policy-makers making the key decisions at this conference.
Mrs Akao said her community in the Temotu province of the Pacific country is bearing the brunt of natural disasters worsened by climate change – from cyclones to droughts.
It was a long journey to get here, but for her, the sense of urgency and the need to get that across to everyone she meets is palpable.
The Solomon Islands, north-east of Australia, are made up of nearly 1,000