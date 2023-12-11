Could there be a gold rush for buried hydrogen?

From BBC
Published2 hours ago
Earlier this year Professor Jacques Pironon was searching for methane in the Lorraine Basin, northeast France, when his team made an unexpected discovery.
Around 3,000m underground they found a very large deposit of hydrogen.
“It is what we call serendipity,” says Prof Pironon, research director at France’s Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) at the University of Lorraine.
Not long ago such a find would have been of academic interest only, but these days it creates a stir.
That’s because many think hydrogen will be an essential fuel in years to come. They argue it could be the key to moving the global economy to net zero, as hydrogen does not produce CO2 when used as a fuel or in industrial processes.
But the big drawback with hydrogen is that, at the moment, most ways of producing are not green at all.
According to the Carbon Trust, less than 1% of current global hydrogen production is emission-free.
There is grey hydrogen – produced by splitting methane into carbon dioxide and hydrogen (H2). Blue hydrogen is produced the same way, but the CO2 produced is captured and stored.
Black hydrogen is produced by partially burning coal.
Green hydrogen, that elusive 1%, is created through the electrolysis of water into oxygen and hydrogen.
But green hydrogen is relatively expensive and in short supply, so