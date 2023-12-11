Mosquito-borne disease risk looms for UK – study

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
Some parts of the UK could become home to mosquitoes capable of spreading dengue fever, chikungunya and zika virus by the 2040s and 2050s, health officials warn.
The UK Health Security Agency’s report is based on a worst-case scenario, which would see high emissions and temperatures rising by 4C by 2100.
It says other impacts include a rise in heat-related deaths and flooding.
But many potential problems are still avoidable with swift action, it says.
Steep cuts to greenhouse gas emissions could avert some of the worst consequences, it adds.
The report, involving 90 experts, pulls together the “substantial and growing” evidence of the current effects of climate change on our health.
It also makes projections based on what it says is a “plausible worst-case scenario” that could happen if international commitments to tackle climate change are not properly kept.
Current United Nations Environment Programme estimates suggest the world is on track for about a 2.7C warming by 2100, based on current pledges, although the exact numbers are uncertain.
Prof Nigel Arnell, professor of climate change at the University of Reading, says: “Whilst we clearly hope temperatures won’t get that far, it is prudent to prepare for the worst case when planning health resources, if the consequences of us underestimating the risk are so significant.”
One major health concern is the UK becoming more suitable for