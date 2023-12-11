Tropical deforestation increases even as a few hotspots see respite, new data shows

Greenhouse gas emissions from tropical forest loss increased by 5% in 2022 from the year before, while temperate forests bolstered their carbon-absorbing capacity, according to latest data from a carbon mapping tool developed by California-based nonprofit CTrees. Researchers at the organization used the Jurisdictional Monitoring Reporting and Verification (JMRV) platform to map forests and non-forest lands to monitor carbon stocks, emissions and removals across the planet. Despite deforestation increasing in the tropics globally, the data showed that certain hotspots witnessed a reduction in deforestation in 2022. Indonesia, for example, saw a drop in emissions from deforestation in 2022. The findings aligned with data gathered by multiple other sources that have shown a drop in forest cover loss in the country. Data from the JMRV platform also showed a reduction in emissions from deforestation in the Congo Basin. In Brazil, however, emissions only started to drop in 2023, likely due to policies implemented by the new government that took office at the start of this year. On net, the platform estimated tropical deforestation emitted 4.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022. It was a different story for temperate forests, however. Ivindo River in the Congo Basin in Gabon. Data from the JMRV platform also showed a reduction in emissions from deforestation in the Congo Basin. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Soy field adjacent to tropical forest in Brazil. In Brazil, emissions only started to drop in 2023, likely due to policies implemented by the new government that took…This article was originally published on Mongabay

