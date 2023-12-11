UN climate talks argue over fossil fuel 'reduction'

From BBC

Published1 hour ago

By Georgina Rannard Climate reporter at COP28, Dubai

A draft deal published at the UN climate talks in Dubai has promised to “reduce” global reliance on coal, oil and gas.

The draft text replaced earlier language that had called for a “phase-out” of fossil fuels.

All 194 countries at the summit must agree or there is no deal.

Humans burning fossil fuels is driving global warming, risking millions of lives, but governments have never agreed how or when to stop using them.

The head of the Alliance of Small Island States, representing nations on the frontline of climate change said the text was “completely insufficient” and had “weak language on fossil fuels”. He said “it does not refer to a phase out at all”.

Politicians, including from nations on the frontline of climate change, have been in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to discuss the growing problem in a year that is set to be the warmest on record.

Earlier versions of the draft deal included one option to “phase out of fossil fuels in line with best available science”.

But the latest copy instead suggests that nations “reduce” their use of fossil fuels. It said countries should “reduce consumption and production of fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner” to stop adding warming gases to the atmosphere before 2050.

It did include a promise to treble renewable energy capacity by 2030, a pledge signed earlier in the talks by more than 100 nations.

The COP28 president, Sultan al-Jaber, said the

