Earth on ‘devastating trajectory’ to global tipping points. But there’s hope.

A new report suggests that the rapid acceleration of climate change has pushed the Earth systems humanity relies upon to the brink of collapse, placing the world on a “devastating trajectory.” However, coordinated efforts to reduce humanity’s impacts on the planet, including the phasing out of fossil fuels, could still ensure a sustainable, livable future, the report says. The Global Tipping Points report, produced by a team of more than 200 international researchers and released Dec. 6 during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, suggests that current levels of warming will very likely push five major Earth systems to reach their “tipping points,” resulting in widespread impacts to humanity and nature. A tipping point, in the context of this report, refers to a moment when a small added change can make a big difference in a system, leading to abrupt, self-perpetuating or irreversible changes. The authors identify these five major tipping points as the melting of both the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets, the mass die-offs of warm-water reefs, the overturning of the North Atlantic subpolar gyre circulation and the thawing of permafrost. Tim Lenton, a professor of climate change and Earth system science at the University of Exeter and lead author of the new report, said the “grave risk” of crossing these five tipping points would lead to “serious if not almost unimaginable impacts” for humanity and nature. At the same time, he views these looming tipping points as “early opportunity signals” that, if heeded, can lead to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay