Iconic Indonesian raptor still threatened by habitat degradation, isolation

JAKARTA — Most of the habitat of the Javan hawk-eagle is protected, but threats of forest degradation and isolation loom over the surviving population of Indonesia’s national bird, a new study shows. The latest population estimate for the Javan hawk-eagle (Nisaetus bartelsi) is 511 breeding pairs, an increase from 325 pairs in 2009, according to the research. It added that 70% of the species’ habitat lies within protected areas across the islands of Java and Bali, while the remainder is in farmland. “Improved habitat distribution data are needed to better estimate the current population size and to facilitate development of new strategies and action plans,” says the study published Nov. 21 in the Journal of Raptor Research. A juvenile Javan hawk-eagle in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park. Image courtesy of Heru Cahyono. Researchers observe a Javan hawk-eagle nest in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park. Image courtesy of Rofifah Aulia Suyitno. The researchers conducted field surveys between 2008 and 2019 by observing the nests of eagle couples and revisiting them during the breeding season, and also collected information through interviews with local communities, key informants from local nongovernmental organizations, government officials, and site managers. To analyze the data, they included improved study methods, such as higher-resolution satellite imagery, which helped in identifying the important habitats. The scientists credited these improved methods with helping them come up with a population estimate that was higher than previously calculated. They also found that while the species prefers big forest areas for breeding, they can…This article was originally published on Mongabay

