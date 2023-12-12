In Laos, forest loss and carbon emissions escalate as agriculture intensifies

As the government of Laos continues to prioritize a hydropower-heavy agenda to generate export revenues while striving toward greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, it may be overlooking soaring carbon emissions from intact forest loss right under its nose. A new study published in Environmental Research Letters indicates a recent expansion and intensification of shifting cultivation in Laos, resulting in direct loss of forests, degradation of important carbon sink ecosystems, and substantial increases in carbon emissions. The findings build on research published earlier this year that used satellite data to map the extent of shifting cultivation in Laos between 1991 and 2020, revealing that it affected roughly one-third of the total land area of Laos over the past three decades. Shifting cultivation is a type of rotational farming typically practiced by small-scale subsistence farmers. Also known as swidden agriculture, it involves clearing and burning a plot of land to fertilize the soil for growing crops. After a short period of cultivation, the land is left fallow and the farmer moves on to a new patch, affording the vegetation time to regenerate. “Shifting cultivation is an important land use in the tropics, but it has a number of negative consequences like carbon emissions, biodiversity loss and it can even spread wildfire if it’s not controlled very well,” Shijuan Chen, a postdoctoral associate at Yale University and lead author of both studies, told Mongabay. Recently cleared land within a shifting agriculture system on steep ground in India. Image by Rohitjahnavi via Wikimedia Commons…This article was originally published on Mongabay

