Mining company Belo Sun sues environmental defenders in intimidation tactic, NGOs say

Canadian mining company Belo Sun has filed a lawsuit against community leaders and environmental rights groups for invading and occupying company-owned land, in a case the defendants are calling an attempt to criminalize environmental defenders in the region. According to some lawyers and campaigners not involved in the case, the lawsuit lacks accuracy and Belo Sun is engaging in a pattern of legal intimidation through this case and previous actions against those who challenge their operations in the Brazilian Amazon. The company denies these allegations. Following a series of protests by landless workers and Indigenous groups against its plans to expand mining operations, the mining company announced the lawsuit on Oct. 17. The contentious mine, known as Volta Grande, would cover more than 2,400 hectares (5,930 acres) in the Volta Grande do Xingu region, making it the biggest open-pit mining project in Latin America. While some locals favor the mine for the potential jobs and investment it could bring, others says its plans to extract 5 tons of gold per year for at least 12 years near the Xingu River could result in catastrophic damage to the watershed. This would pose a threat to the region’s rich biodiversity and Indigenous communities that would suffer from the loss of fish, food and clean water. According to a report, the tailings dam, which will be about 13 stories high, runs an “unacceptably high risk” of rupture that could flood the area with up to 9 million cubic meters (2.4 billion gallons) of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay