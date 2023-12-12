What is COP28 in Dubai and why is it important?

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
World leaders have been discussing how to tackle climate change at a big UN meeting in Dubai.
The summit followed a year of extreme weather events in which many climate records were broken.
COP28 is the 28th annual United Nations (UN) climate meeting where governments discuss how to limit and prepare for future climate change.
The summit took place in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from 30 November to 12 December 2023, although it overran.
COP stands for “Conference of the Parties”, where the “parties” are the countries that signed up to the original UN climate agreement in 1992.
The UAE is one of the world’s top 10 oil-producing nations.
It appointed the chief executive of the state-owned oil company, Sultan al-Jaber, as COP28 president.
Oil – like gas and coal – is a fossil fuel. These are the main causes of climate change because they release planet-warming greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide when burned for energy.
Mr Jaber’s oil company is expected to rapidly expand production this decade.
Documents leaked to the BBC also suggested the UAE planned to use its role as host to strike new oil and gas deals.
Mr Jaber previously argued that he was uniquely well-placed to push for action from the oil and
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
In Laos, forest loss and carbon emissions escalate as agriculture intensifies
-
Colombian Amazon park rangers face violence, threats by illegal armed groups
-
Climate activists struggle to be heard at this year's U.N. climate talks
-
Kids in Los Angeles fight climate change by tackling food waste at school