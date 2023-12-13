A23a: Monster iceberg just shy of a trillion tonnes

From BBC
Published44 minutes ago
Scientists now have good numbers to describe the true scale of the world’s biggest iceberg, A23a.
Satellite measurements show the frozen block has a total average thickness of just over 280m (920ft).
Combined with its known area of 3,900 sq km (1,500 sq miles), this gives a volume of roughly 1,100 cubic km and a mass just below a trillion tonnes.
The iceberg, which calved from the Antarctic coast in 1986, is about to drift beyond the White Continent.
It has reached a critical point in its journey, researchers say, with the next few weeks likely to decide its future trajectory through the Southern Ocean.
To put the new thickness data in some context, London skyscraper 22 Bishopsgate is 278m tall – bettered, in the UK, by only the 310m Shard tower.
But A23a is also more than twice the area of Greater London, giving it an overall profile much like that of a credit card.
The measurements of A23a come from the European Space Agency’s CryoSat-2 mission.
This veteran spacecraft carries a radar altimeter able to sense how much of a berg’s bulk is above the waterline.
Using information about the density of ice, it is then possible to determine how much must be submerged.
“Altimetry satellites like CryoSat-2, which measure