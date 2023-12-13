COP28 ‘breakthrough’ elevates litigation as vital route to climate action

Even as organizers of the UN climate summit in Dubai, known as COP28, cheered a “breakthrough” agreement “transitioning away from fossil fuels” by 2050, critics were quick to point out a “litany of loopholes” in the legally non-binding agreement that will likely impede the furious progress required to slow global warming. In light of this, and past UN voluntary accords, which can’t force any nation to act, environmental lawyers are stepping up their efforts to pressure policymakers and fossil fuel companies to drastically reduce emissions and support climate-vulnerable nations and peoples. Dramatic courtroom victories in jurisdictions around the world offer some hope and have emboldened litigators to pursue legal action as a substitute for government or corporate climate action. But while there is growing recognition that favorable judicial decisions are vital to curbing global warming, there is also an acknowledgement that litigators’ near-term ability to impact climate change and climate policy is limited, especially considering the long legal pipeline they must navigate. Massive protests at annual U.N. climate summits — including this one at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021 — have not been sufficient to persuade international policymakers to create legally binding agreements to drastically cut carbon emissions and significantly slow the rate of global warming. In response, environmental lawyers around the world continue to file lawsuits to force governments to act. Image by Justin Catanoso. “Litigation is very helpful, and there is a lot of it out there. But it’s misleading to think that it is going…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay