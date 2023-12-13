‘Immense body of knowledge’ at stake in Cambodia’s Prey Lang as deforestation soars

PHNOM PENH — “This book won’t stop deforestation, but it can show what’s at stake, what we will lose if we lose Prey Lang,” said Nerea Turreira-Garcia, assistant professor at the University of Copenhagen, at the Nov. 14 launch of Gifts from Nature, a book she co-authored with Dimitris Argyriou, community engagement and technology specialist at Forest & Peoples Organization. The book documents the wide range of flora found in Cambodia’s Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary and a multitude of uses that communities who live in and around the forest have found for them. Five years of fieldwork and 374 plant species later, what began in 2014 finally blossomed into fruition in 2023 at the Preak Leap National Institute of Agriculture. Gifts from Nature aims to make accessible in both Khmer and English the findings from Indigenous-led research into the embattled Prey Lang, mainland Southeast Asia’s largest lowland evergreen rainforest. “Lowland forests, such as Prey Lang, are at higher risk of deforestation than mountain forests as they are more accessible to loggers and their trucks,” Turreira-Garcia said. “The importance of Prey Lang lies in its great diversity of forest types and plant species, many of which are endemic to the central plains of Cambodia, meaning they can be found nowhere else, rendering Prey Lang a critical ecosystem.” This ecosystem in particular has been the target of illegal loggers for years. Nearly 90,000 hectares (222,000 acres) of forest were lost between 2002 and 2022, according to Global Forest Watch data, with more…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay