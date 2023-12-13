It's a big step forward but COP28 won't stop warming

From BBC
Published56 minutes ago
Once the gavel came down in Dubai, the warm words flowed – but will it really have an impact on climate change?
The agreement reached in this glitzy metropolis for the first time nails the role of fossil fuel emissions in driving up temperatures and outlines a future decline for coal, oil and gas.
In UN terms that is historic, and the biggest step forward on climate since the Paris agreement in 2015.
But by itself, will this deal be enough to save the “north star” of this COP – keeping temperatures under 1.5C this century?
Most likely not.
The major element of the deal, the transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, is indeed a landmark moment.
But the language is far weaker than many countries desired.
The UAE presidency had included strong text on the idea of a fossil fuel phase out from the start of the meeting.
But in the face of opposition from many, they dropped it from their first attempt at a draft agreement,
Cue fury among progressives and much finger pointing at oil producers.
This wasn’t all the fault of countries like Saudi Arabia.
A key factor in softening the text was the attitude of middle-income developing countries who were very uncertain about the much hyped phased out of fossil fuels.
For Nigeria, Uganda, Colombia and others there were complaints that
Read the full article
