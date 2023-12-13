New tool aims to make nature-based solutions projects in SE Asia a better sell

JAKARTA — A coalition of civil organizations has launched a tool to support local NGOs and community groups in Southeast Asia to secure financing for nature-based solutions projects. The tool was launched at the just-concluded COP28 U.N. climate summit in Dubai by the Southeast Asia Climate and Nature-based Solutions (SCeNe) Coalition. The members of the SCeNe Coalition are Conservation International, The Nature Conservancy, IDH–the Sustainable Trade Initiative, BirdLife International, the Wildlife Conservation Society, Singapore-based Mandai Nature, World Resources Institute (WRI) Indonesia, and WWF-Singapore. The coalition says it developed the tool because it saw that the Southeast Asia region had lots of potential for nature-based solutions (NbS) projects. NbS are defined by the IUCN as “actions to protect, sustainably manage, and restore natural or modified ecosystems,” such as restoring wetlands, planting trees, creating green roofs, and developing urban parks. If implemented effectively, NbS could aid humanity in curbing global climate change, biodiversity loss and other rapidly escalating planetwide environmental problems, while improving people’s welfare at the same time. Globally, NbS has been recognized as one of the keys to achieving the targets of capping global warming below 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. It was included within the final cover decision of the COP27 U.N. climate summit held in November 2022 in Egypt, and figured notably in two targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) at the U.N. biodiversity conference in December 2022, held in Canada. Coral reef, ocean, mangroves, and forest in Raja Ampat, Indonesia. Image by Rhett A. Butler…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay