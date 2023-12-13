Philippines oil spill may reverberate long after cleanup declared complete

VERDE ISLAND, Philippines — Working together to lift an outrigger from the clear, teal water onto a white sand beach, a group of fishers had just returned home to Verde Island with their catch. A ways down the beach, other fishers sat sewing their nets or painting their boats. Out at sea, cargo vessels and ferries slowly traversed calm waters. These ordinary activities suggested that life in the Verde Island Passage, between the Philippines’ main islands of Luzon and Mindoro, was slowly returning to normal when Mongabay visited in mid-September. An oil spill earlier this year polluted local waters and prompted authorities to impose a ban on fishing that sent local communities into a tailspin. Cleanup activities are finished and the two provinces closest to the spill, Oriental Mindoro and Batangas, have formally terminated their responses to the incident. However, experts say the effects of the oil spill on the ecosystem could linger over the long term. Scientists have called the Verde Island Passage (VIP) the world’s “center of the center of marine shore fish biodiversity,” referring to its abundance of shallow-water fish species. It has the highest concentration of marine biodiversity in the world, with 1,736 marine species documented in one 10-by-10-kilometer (6.2-by-6.2-mile) area, and provides food and livelihoods to about 2 million people in the surrounding communities. Covering more than 1.4 million hectares (3.5 million acres) spanning five provinces — Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon in addition to Oriental Mindoro and Batangas — the VIP is an important…This article was originally published on Mongabay

