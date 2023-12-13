Science panel presents COP28 with blueprint for saving the Amazon

Five policy briefs released at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai call for urgently protecting the Amazon Rainforest from degenerating into a dry savanna, providing insights about what drives destruction and degradation in the region and solutions for securing the basin’s sustainable future. The reports were published Dec. 9 by the Science Panel for the Amazon (SPA), the first high-level science initiative focused on the region and counting more than 250 scientists. The briefs cover critical priorities, including tackling illegal activities, improving infrastructure, boosting sustainable forest management, tackling carbon emissions, exploring financial solutions — and avoiding the tipping point that scientists warn would see the world’s greatest tropical rainforest unravel into a dry scrubland. “Now there’s no time to waste,” said Pedro Moura Costa, co-lead author of the brief on carbon emissions and ecosystem services loss, at the reports’ launch. “We should conserve and restore the Amazon now at a large scale and we should try to end all deforestation and avoid forest degradation.” A grim picture Since 1978, the Amazon has warmed by an average of 1° Celsius (1.8° Fahrenheit), but the situation is worse in heavily deforested areas, experts say. In the southeast, where 28% of the land has been deforested, the dry season now lasts four to five weeks longer and temperatures are 3.1°C (5.6°F) higher than in 1978. Deforestation in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. In the northeastern Amazon, which is 38% deforested, total annual rainfall has dropped by 11%, and up to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

