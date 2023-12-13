To protect its iconic condors, an entire Bolivian town declared itself a reserve

In February 2021, a period of national mourning was declared in Bolivia after 34 Andean condors were found dead. The images that circulated on social media showed a desolate scene in an area of the town of Laderas Norte, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Tarija, the largest city in the country’s south. Today, that tragedy has given rise to the first rural/municipal protected area dedicated to the conservation of this majestic bird of prey, Vultur gryphus, which is pictured on Bolivia’s coat of arms. Quebracho and Condor Natural Reserve in the Cordillera de Laderas was created to protect this iconic South American bird and conserve a stand of white quebracho trees (Aspidosperma quebracho-blanco), a species characteristic to the Chaco region, a vast scrubland ecosystem. “It’s interesting that there’s a small forest of white quebracho right there,” said Verónica Sanjinés, a lawyer with the Nativa Foundation, who assisted the community in creating the protected area. The new nature reserve is intended to also protect white quebracho trees. Image courtesy of the Nativa Foundation. The new protected area The condor tragedy was a watershed moment for the community of Laderas Norte. “When we arrived at the site, we could see the [dead] condors everywhere. There were also many people from government organizations at the municipal, departmental, and national levels. There was a lot of consternation at the news,” Sanjinés said. The condors were casualties of the conflict between local farmers and the pumas (Puma concolor) that inhabit the area. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay