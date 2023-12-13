To understand how animals roam, look at human movements, study says

To fully understand animal behavior and conservation, scientists are finding they need to study humans’ daily movements and activities. A paper published in Nature Ecology & Evolution brings together a multidisciplinary group of experts to examine how tracking human movements through landscapes over time can provide insights into wildlife behavior and conservation. This collaborative project began when biologists Diego Ellis-Soto and Ruth Oliver sought to analyze how COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions affected animal populations and ecosystems. However, they lacked data on the changes to human movement, so they assembled a diverse team of scientists covering fields like conservation biology, geography, social science, spatial analytics, computer science and more to explore this intersection further. “It was fascinating to see the very different ways various disciplines approach the study of human mobility versus animal movement,” said Ellis-Soto, the paper’s lead author. “We feel this paper can help bridge gaps between areas like conservation science, social sciences and big data analytics to uncover new discoveries.” The group recommends combining granular data on human travel behaviors, urban and transport infrastructure, land-usage patterns, and animal habitats into a new framework called the “dynamic human footprint.” In this paper, Ellis-Soto said the research team aimed to provide an easy-to-understand primer explaining the various methodologies and technologies for tracking human movement using technologies like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, lidar and GPS. “I sincerely hope our paper lowers some existing barriers to accessing and utilizing these rich data sources to drive discoveries that can protect biodiversity,” Ellis-Soto said. With the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

