Where do illegal lion parts come from? A new tool offers answers

Over the past 50 years, lion numbers have decreased by three-quarters. Only 20,000 to 40,000 of these majestic big cats survive in the wild today. A third of lion deaths are a result of poaching, and even where lions are killed in retaliation over livestock predation, in many cases their body parts are harvested for sale. Wildlife crime investigators face a big handicap when dealing with confiscated wildlife products. Sifting through dismembered remains — claws, bones, teeth — it is hard to say where they originate from. To trace lion parts to their source populations, researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign developed a web tool, the Lion Localizer, which uses DNA testing to pinpoint the geographic source of contraband lion parts. “Currently, the origin of most lion products is unknown,” said Rob Ogden, director and co-founder of TRACE Wildlife Forensics Network, a partner in the Lion Localizer project. The U.K.-based nonprofit, which supports the application of forensic science in wildlife law enforcement and works in at least a dozen African countries, is trying to change that. Barring a small population in India, these big cats (Panthera leo) are only found in Africa. Technically, there are two extant lion subspecies: the northern lion (P. l. leo) and the southern lion (P. l. melanochaita). The former includes populations in Asia and those in Central and West Africa, while the latter includes lions in Southern and East Africa. An elephant’s tusk and a lion’s fangs. To trace lion parts to their source…This article was originally published on Mongabay

