Bringing the forgotten small wildcats of Latin America into the light

Many people have never heard of the güiña, or the tigrillo, or the tirica. Unlike their higher-profile cousins, the jaguar and the puma, these elusive wildcats aren’t well-known. In fact, many experts consider them cryptic; they’re difficult to differentiate from one another at a glance, and some are even smaller than the domestic cat, which makes spotting them in the wild a near-impossibility. Even finding their pawprints or tracks is a minor miracle. “There aren’t more studies about the güiña because there are few people who take on this topic, and there are few people because there are no concrete plans to study it,” says Martín Monteverde, the terrestrial ecosystems director at the Neuquén Center for Applied Ecology in the Argentinian Patagonia. The güiña (Leopardus guigna), also known as the kodkod, is a small cat that weighs barely 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds). It’s nocturnal and tends to nest in treetops, and makes a sound that’s more like that of a bird than of a cat. The güiña is very difficult to observe; it’s so small that it disappears entirely in knee-height shrubs or grass, allowing it to travel through forests and agricultural areas undetected. The güiña isn’t the only small South American wildcat that’s rarely been studied; the tirica (Leopardus guttulus), or southern tiger cat, is another. It’s bigger than the güiña, measuring up to 1 meter (3 feet) in length, and is slender, with a narrow snout, a short, thin tail, and a rougher coat than other small wildcats.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

