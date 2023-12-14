Did the tides turn for oceans at COP28? Climate summit draws mixed reviews

The ocean plays an oversized role in regulating Earth’s climate and reducing human-produced greenhouse gas emissions. The watery realms of our planet capture about 25% of global carbon dioxide emissions and absorb around 90% of the excess heat resulting from these emissions, protecting Earth’s inhabitants from some of the worst impacts of human-driven climate change. Yet many climate crisis discussions have overlooked the importance of the ocean and neglected to protect the life-supporting functions of marine ecosystems. This year’s climate summit, COP28, which took place in Dubai between Nov. 30 and Dec. 13, a day longer than scheduled, was different. This time, the ocean featured more heavily in discussions than at past international climate dialogues. Attendees reported that this new focus on the ocean could help launch much-needed action to protect marine and coastal ecosystems that would, in turn, help mitigate the climate crisis. At the same time, some experts Mongabay consulted also raised concern that the final agreement cast the ocean as a carbon mitigation solution that could replace genuine action to curb carbon emissions. In the lead-up to the climate summit, organizers of the event’s Ocean Pavilion — a dedicated space at COP28 for ocean-related events — released the COP28 Dubai Ocean Declaration, which called upon world leaders to increase knowledge of the ocean and to “adopt measures individually and collectively to enhance protection of the ocean” during the two weeks of negotiations. Representatives of nearly 130 institutions, mainly involved in research, philanthropy, conservation or business, signed the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

