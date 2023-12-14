Suriname preparing to clear Amazon for agriculture, documents suggest

The government of Suriname has made plans to appropriate a massive stretch of the Amazon Rainforest for projects related to agriculture and livestock. If finalized, the deal could allow unprecedented deforestation and challenge a campaign by Indigenous communities to win rights to ancestral territory. The land deals under consideration would grant the Ministry of Agriculture and a group of private entities the ability to carry out “agriculture, livestock and aquaculture” activities on hundreds of thousands of hectares of land, most of it Amazon Rainforest, according to documents reviewed by Mongabay, which include maps and correspondence between several government offices. The Ministry of Agriculture is interested in around 354,836 hectares (876,819 acres) of land across several districts, according to the documents, which are dated to September 2022. Private land developers are interested in another estimated 10,868 hectares (26,855 acres). If deforested, it would represent around a 2% loss of the country’s total forest cover. “Forest and freshwater ecosystems are already affected by [illegal] gold mining. Large-scale agriculture should not become a second driver of deforestation,” WWF-Guianas director David Singh told Mongabay. Some of the plots are located in the northern Coronie and Nickerie districts, where some of the land is already degraded from previous agricultural development. But others are located in the south, in Sipaliwini, an expansive and largely uninhabited district with intact primary forest. In the past, the ministry has made similar requests for plots for training, experiments and pilot programs for sustainable agriculture, several NGOs told Mongabay. But those…This article was originally published on Mongabay

