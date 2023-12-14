Vast new MPAs are PNG’s first to be co-managed by Indigenous communities

The government of Papua New Guinea has declared two large new marine protected areas, capping a six-year effort in consultation with local communities on how to curtail the harvest of threatened species and restore the health of fisheries that people have depended on for generations. The MPAs, announced Nov. 12, surround the waters of the local-level government areas of Lovongai and Murat in the country’s northeastern island province of New Ireland. U.S.-based NGO Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), which led their establishment, said in a press release that together they cover more than 16,000 square kilometers (6,200 square miles), tripling the country’s marine area under protection. They comprise less than 1% of Papua New Guinea’s marine territory. The process of establishing the MPAs involved consultation with more than 9,000 people in more than 100 Indigenous communities, the press release said. Traditional management techniques in Lovongai and Murat, Papua New Guinea, where the two new MPAs are located, included closing off fishing areas when community leaders passed away or limiting fishing during spawning season. Image © Elodie Van Lierde | WCS. “The communities have created the rules themselves,” said Annisah Sapul, WCS’s former program manager in New Ireland’s capital of Kavieng, who led the consultation process with communities, experts and government officials. “So with the science that we have given, and also with their traditional knowledge, they were able to say, ‘Okay, these are the rules that will help us to minimize the threats, and also to allow us to reach the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

