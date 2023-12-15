Bird-watching offers potential for conservation & economy in Colombia’s Guaviare

The meeting took place behind closed doors one September afternoon in San José del Guaviare, the capital of the department of Guaviare, in Colombia’s central-south region. Five men sat around discussing, surrounded by maps of the department, photos of protected areas and dozens of drawings of Japanese anime characters on sticky notes, side-by-side with information about organized crime groups and dissident guerrilla fighters. “Most come for specific birds in particular,” muttered Ramón Carrillo, 37, an environmental engineer, bird-watcher and one of the founding members of the Guaviare Bird-watcher’s Association (Grupo de Observadores de Aves del Guaviare, GOAG). He had an easy smile and infectious laughter born from his own jokes. “Mainly for the manakins and cotingas,” Carrillo added. One of the bird-watchers points to the Guianan cock-of-the-rock, which can be found in the Lindosa mountain range. Image by Sebastián Di Doménico. “Or the tinamou,” added Axorson Lugo, 41, a bird-watcher and biologist hailing from the department of Tolima who has lived in San José del Guaviare for more than a decade. Formerly part of the bird-watcher’s association in Tolima, today he is a member of the Guaviare branch of the group. “Then there’s the umbrellabird; also, the ivory-billed aracari …” Carrillo continued, raising his arms. “I’ve never seen the cotinga, but I’d love to,” interrupted Sebastián Di Doménico, 30, Sony’s Latin American photographer who is also a biologist, herpetologist and budding bird-watcher. “Toucanets.” “And pikachu! The woodpecker.” “The most sought-after for a photo is the jacamar. The white-eared jacamar.” “The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

