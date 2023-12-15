Brazil’s mammals help humanity, but those services are at risk, study says

Brazil has an abundance of wildlife, including many mammal species found nowhere else on Earth. Most of Brazil’s 701 native mammal species provide services that benefit people, such as helping forests grow, fertilizing fisheries, curbing sickness, and supporting pollination. However, according to a new study in Perspectives in Ecology and Conservation, more than half of those ecosystem services are now at risk of being lost. The study, led by Mariana Vale of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, aimed to document the full range of ecosystem services performed by Brazilian mammals to highlight their importance for conservation. The study combines dozens of existing databases to present a comprehensive list of Brazilian mammals and their services to humanity. “Brazil is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, yet we know very little about what most of our species actually do to support ecosystem function and human well-being,” Luara Tourinho, one of the study’s co-authors from the University of São Paulo, told Mongabay. The researchers categorized 11 types of ecosystem services that could be associated with mammals, ranging from cultural services like ecotourism to regulatory services like pest control and disease regulation. Combining species traits and distributions, they determined that 82% of Brazil’s mammals, or 575 species, provide at least one service. However, more than half of the ecosystem service-providing species categorized as threatened have now likely lost their ability to provide services. “It is concerning to see many of those services at risk,” Tourinho said. Primates are important…This article was originally published on Mongabay

