COP28 cements goal to halt forest loss in 7 years, but where’s the money?

Despite the COP28 climate summit agreeing on groundbreaking language on forests, countries are still no nearer to closing the "finance gap" necessary to stop the destruction of rainforests, according to Congo Basin nations. For the first time, the global stocktake text at the summit in Dubai stressed the need to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030 and noted the "results-based finance" needed to achieve it. However, it remains unclear when significant money will start pouring in. The COP28 text sends a positive signal on the vital role of nature in tackling climate change, said Tosi Mpanu Mpanu, chief climate negotiator for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). But it could have been stronger in stating the huge amount of funding that is needed. "It means that resources will come from the finance landscape once you implement action on the forest landscape," Mpanu told Mongabay. "However, it doesn't provide assurances that the finance to be provided will be aligned with the substantial scale of the needs required to implement action." The Congo is the world's second-largest rainforest after the Amazon and a bigger carbon sink, absorbing more than a billion tons of atmospheric carbon per year. But the countries in the region are among the poorest countries in the world and have seen rising forest destruction for agriculture, charcoal and logging. While the goal of halting and reversing deforestation and forest degradation by 2030 was set by more than 100 countries in the Glasgow forests declaration during COP26, this…

