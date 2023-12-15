Major soy producers announce improved deforestation commitments—with caveats

Some of the world’s largest soy producers have announced improved commitments to stopping deforestation in vulnerable biomes throughout South America. But despite the improvements, the commitments might still not be enough to meet international climate goals, critics said. Eight soy producers published a statement last week committing to halting deforestation in the Amazon, Cerrado and Chaco biomes by 2025 and the conversion of “non-forest primary native vegetation” by 2030. The stronger language of the commitments gives them a wider, more ambitious scope than previous ones but still might not align with the goals of the Paris Agreement, which aims to keep global temperatures below 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit). “Despite these signs of individual progress, the collective target laid out in the joint statement does not provide the level of ambition needed to reduce deforestation and conversion in line with a 1.5°C pathway,” the Accountability Framework Initiative, a coalition of organizations combating deforestation, said in a statement. Soy traders ADM, Amaggi, Bunge, Cargill, COFCO, LDC, Olam Agri and Viterra announced the new deforestation commitments at COP28, the annual global climate conference. They were presented as an update to the Agriculture Sector Roadmap to 1.5°C, a pathway to ultimately eliminate deforestation from soy supply chains. Bunge, Cargill and ADM are some of the largest soy traders in the world. Brazilian production for Bunge and Cargill alone makes up about 30% of all European soy imports. Deforestation linked to soy rose last year in the Brazilian Amazon, possibly due to higher prices, according…This article was originally published on Mongabay

