Mega oil and gas auction in Brazil may threaten Indigenous lands

On Wednesday, Brazil’s Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) put 602 new oil blocks up for auction, at least 21 of which are in the Amazon River Basin. This is the fourth bidding cycle — a system adopted in 2019 and carried out every year to grant corporations the ability to carry out oil and gas operations throughout the nation’s territory, on land and sea. Fifteen protected areas, 22 Indigenous lands and five Quilombola territories may be affected by this year’s blocks on auction, according to an analysis by the Arayara International Institute, a civil society organization. Among the protected areas that may be impacted are the Oceanic Mountains in Fernando de Noronha, a UNESCO-classified highly productive oasis of marine life, and the Abrolhos region, which harbors the largest amount of marine biodiversity in the South Atlantic Ocean. Rodolfo Saboia, director general of the ANP, said these new explorations are “a very important step to avoid drops in production at the beginning of the new decade,” during the opening of the auction on Dec. 13. “The need to maintain national oil exploration could seem like a limitation — the energy transition is a reality we cannot escape from — but Brazil has one of the cleanest matrices in the world and it is very well placed to meet these challenges and reap the fruits derived from it,” he said. “The energy transition cannot be fulfilled immediately, and it will not be cheap,” referring to the costs associated with the establishment…This article was originally published on Mongabay

