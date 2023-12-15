Outcry as Brazil Congress overrides president to revive anti-Indigenous law

Brazil’s Congress has pushed through a new law containing a series of anti-Indigenous and anti-environmental clauses, overruling President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s previous veto of some of the bill’s most harmful passages. Activists have lambasted the decision, saying it drastically strips back Indigenous rights and poses a threat to the future of the Amazon Rainforest and other Brazilian biomes. On Oct. 20, Lula partially vetoed some of the most contentious clauses in the bill known as PL 2903, which were considered a major setback to Indigenous rights. Among them was the controversial “time frame” proposition (known as marco temporal in Portuguese), which would bar Indigenous people from claiming the rights to land that they did not physically occupy on Oct. 5, 1988, the date Brazil’s current Constitution was promulgated. Just a month earlier, the Supreme Court had also ruled the marco temporal was unconstitutional, in a 9-2 decision. But on Dec. 14, Congress, dominated by the powerful ruralist caucus representing agribusiness and mining interests, overwhelmingly voted to reject Lula’s veto, bringing into law most of the vetoed propositions. An absolute majority ruling is required to reject a presidential veto, which means 257 votes in the lower House and 41 in the Senate. The vote surpassed this requirement, with the lower House voting 321-137 and the Senate voting 53-19. In addition to the marco temporal, which prevents the demarcation of new Indigenous territories without proof of prior occupation, the new law also contains several other measures that activists have labeled…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay