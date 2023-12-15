Volunteers breathe polluted air to test impact on brain

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
In a lab in Manchester, volunteers are donning masks to breathe in lungfuls of polluted air.
They’re being exposed to different kinds of fumes, from diesel to cleaning products, in a bid to understand how pollution impacts the brain.
Scientists are analysing blood samples and the results of cognitive tests taken before and after exposure.
While it’s well known that air quality affects the lungs and cardiovascular system, the brain is less studied.
Dr Ian Mudway, an environmental toxicologist from Imperial College London, is one of the scientists leading the study.
“Over the last 10 years, we have begun to see statistical associations between air pollution and a whole range of brain-related issues – all the way from how children learn, the way in which their cognition changes, to mental health and increased risks of dementia.
“What we’re trying to do in this study is to actually do experiments to understand why there’s an association, to find out what the underlying biological mechanisms are that link air pollution to adverse effects on the human brain.”
The experiments are being carried out at the University of Manchester where researchers are creating four different types of pollution: diesel exhaust, wood smoke, cleaning products and cooking fumes (created by frying a pork chop in a fume cupboard).
The pollutant levels are carefully measured and controlled, then fed into an air chamber – essentially a room-sized plastic