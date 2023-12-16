Alex Batty: British teen found in France returns to UK

From BBC
British teenager Alex Batty, who was found in France after being missing for six years, has returned to the UK, Greater Manchester Police has said.
Alex vanished in 2017 whileon holiday in Spain with his mother and grandfather.
His mother does not have parental guardianship of the 17-year-old and her current whereabouts are unknown.
The force said at a press conference it is yet to establish the circumstances about his disappearance.
Police are yet to determine whether there will be a criminal investigation.
Alex was found on Wednesday by a motorist, who spotted him on a road in the foothills of the French Pyrenees, near Toulouse.
Speaking at a news conference on Saturday night, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle said: “It gives me great pleasure to say Alex has now made his safe return back to the UK after six years.”
He confirmed Alex was found on Wednesday by a member of the public, and was later met at the airport by a family member and two specially-trained officers.
ACC Boyle added: “Greater Manchester Police are yet to obtain any formal statements from Alex.”
Alex is believed to have been living a nomadic lifestyle in spiritual communities with his mother and grandfather for the past few years.
French officials said he decided to leave when his mother wanted to go to Finland.
Alex is believed to have walked through the mountainous terrain of southern France for four days before being found by a