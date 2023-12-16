Israel Gaza: Hostages were carrying white cloth when shot, IDF says

From BBC
Published22 minutes ago
Three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza were shot dead while holding a white cloth, an Israeli military official says.
The official said the case was “against our rules of engagement” and an investigation was happening at the “highest level”.
The hostages – Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26 – were killed in Shejaiya on Friday.
Israeli troops have been facing stiff resistance in the area near Gaza City.
The case will add pressure on Israeli authorities to reach a deal for the release of captives who remain in Gaza.
More than 120 people remain hostage in Gaza, after being abducted in the Hamas attacks on 7 October. The wait of their families has gripped Israel, as the military carries out its offensive against Hamas.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a news conference on Saturday evening that there would be no let-up in the Israeli operations.
“Military pressure is necessary both for the return of the hostages and for victory. Without military pressure… we have nothing,” Mr Netanyahu said.
An Israeli military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said an initial investigation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) suggested the three hostages emerged shirtless from a building, with one carrying a stick with a white cloth.
One of the soldiers, the official added, felt threatened, as the men were at a distance of tens of metres, declared them “terrorists” and opened fired.