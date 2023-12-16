Israel hostages: IDF says it mistakenly killed three men held in Gaza

From BBC
The Israeli military says it has mistakenly killed three hostages during its campaign in Gaza after they were mis-identified as a “threat”.
They were named as Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26.
The military shared its remorse and said the three were shot by troops operating in Shejaiya, in Gaza’s north.
More than 100 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza after being captured in the 7 October attacks on Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday’s incident was under investigation, and that it “expresses deep remorse over the tragic incident and sends the families its heartfelt condolences”.
“Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home,” it added.
Hundreds of people gathered in central Tel Aviv following the announcement and marched to an IDF military base in the city, calling on the government to secure a deal for the release of the remaining hostages.
Demonstrators held candles and carried placards that read “Bring [them] home” and “Hostage exchange now!”
The bodies of the three men have been returned to Israeli territory, where checks confirmed their identities.
Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on 7 October, was a musician who loved animals and cooking Italian food.
On the morning of the Hamas attack, he called his family and told them that his house was on fire. When he opened the window for some fresh air, Yotam was kidnapped by Hamas.
Speaking to