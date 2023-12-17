Indonesia delays enforcement of widely panned fisheries policy

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has postponed the enforcement of a new fisheries policy that drew little support from fishers and widespread criticism from experts and watchdogs. The quota-based fisheries management policy, introduced in March this year, was initially scheduled for full implementation at the start of the new year, but Indonesia’s fisheries ministry issued a decree dated Nov. 29 that pushed the new start date to 2025. “Indeed, we had considered postponing the implementation to ensure everything is really well-prepared,” Trian Yunanda, a senior fisheries ministry official, told reporters in Jakarta on Dec. 6. Indonesian fisheries minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono monitors catch landing. Image courtesy of the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. The new strategy is aimed at maximizing state revenue from the fisheries sector. A key policy change from the previous mechanism is the introduction of quota-based capture for industrial, local and noncommercial fishers in six fishing zones that cover the archipelago’s 11 fisheries management areas (FMAs). The previous fisheries management policy allowed all fishing operators, from artisanal to industrial, to catch as much fish as they wanted as long as the total capture did not exceed a total allowable catch (TAC), capped at 80% of the estimated fish stock. The new quota system will allocate a percentage of the TAC to each category of fisher. Those affected are industrial, local and noncommercial fishers, while small fishers are exempted from the quota. In addition, industrial fishers are not allowed to operate within 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

