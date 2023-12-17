Israel Gaza: Hostages shot by IDF put out 'SOS' sign written with leftover food

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
Three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by soldiers in Gaza on Friday had used leftover food to write signs pleading for help, Israel says.
The men had been staying at the building next to where they were shot “for some period of time”, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Officials have admitted that killing the men who were holding a white flag was a breach of “rules of engagement”.
Israel is under increasing pressure for a deal to free more hostages.
About 120 are believed to be still in captivity in the Gaza Strip.
They were seized by militants during the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed around 1,200 in southern Israel.
Israel has launched a massive retaliatory operation it says is aimed at destroying Hamas.
More than 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza since, according to the local health authorities, with hundreds of thousands of others pushed out of their homes.
The hostages – Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26 – were killed in the Shejaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City on Friday as Israeli troops face stiff resistance.
According to an Israeli military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the men emerged shirtless from a building, with one carrying a stick with a white cloth.
One of the soldiers, the official added, felt threatened, as the men were at a distance of tens of