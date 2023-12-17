Michelle Mone admits she stands to benefit from £60m PPE profit

From BBC
Michelle Mone has admitted that she stands to benefit from tens of millions of pounds of profit from personal protective equipment (PPE) sold to the UK government during the pandemic by a company led by her husband, Doug Barrowman.
In an interview with the BBC, the couple apologised for denying their role in the deal for more than three years.
But a defiant Baroness Mone said: “I don’t honestly see there is a case to answer. I can’t see what we have done wrong.”
Having previously denied gaining directly from the contracts, which yielded profits of around £60m, the former Conservative peer admitted that she and her children were beneficiaries of financial trusts where the money is held.
She said “of course” she stands to gain, adding: “If my husband passes away before me, then I am a beneficiary, as well as his children and my children.”
She said her life had been “destroyed” by allegations about their PPE profits, even though “we’ve only done one thing, which was lie to the press to say we weren’t involved”.
She said that was “not a crime” and added: “No-one deserves this.”
Mr Barrowman said that Ms Mone – a former Conservative peer – “was always going to benefit, and my family will benefit in due course… her family benefit, my family benefit”.
