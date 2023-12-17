Shetland is first UK spaceport for vertical rocket launches

From BBC
A site in the Shetland Islands has become the UK’s first spaceport for vertical rocket launches.
SaxaVord Spaceport on the small island of Unst has been given approval from the Civil Aviation Authority to begin launches in 2024.
It will be the first fully-licensed spaceport in Western Europe able to launch vertically into orbit.
It permits up to 30 launches a year, that will be used to take satellites and other payload into space.
The site, which is the first spaceport in Scotland, has a number of launch operators around the world currently developing rockets.
It is hoped that German rocket firm Hylmpulse will attempt sub-orbital launches – flights that do not travel high enough to reach outer space – from August.
Full orbital launches are expected to take place at SaxaVord from 2025.
Another German company, Rocket Factory Ausburg (RFA), is also planning orbital launches, followed by Lockheed Martin/ABL Space Systems with the official UK Government Pathfinder launch.
Edinburgh-based Skyrora also aims to be the first UK company to launch from British soil in the coming years.
The SaxaVord Spaceport, a former RAF radar station, is co-owned by Frank and Debbie Strang.
They bought the site 15 years ago with initial plans to turn it into an eco-tourism attraction.
Mr Strang said the awarding of the licence was “historic”.
He added: